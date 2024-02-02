'Aseda' is the biggest gospel song now – Nacee

Nacee

Gospel artist and sound engineer Nacee is confident that his song "Aseda" continues to hold a significant lead and remains unmatched by any gospel track in the current year.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nacee expressed his belief that "Aseda" still dominates charts in 2024 due to its relatable message and enduring popularity even almost a year after its release.



Nacee firmly believes that "Aseda" merits multiple accolades at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, including Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song, and Male Vocalist of the Year.



He attributes the song's impact to its widespread appeal and the success of his Kavod concert, which sold out, further solidifying its significance in the music scene.

Looking ahead, Nacee hinted at exciting surprises for his fans in the upcoming year, starting with the release of a new song in March. While remaining tight-lipped about specific plans, he promises numerous collaborations and fresh releases, urging Ghanaians to stay prepared for what's to come.



Nacee, also known as Nana Osei, boasts a decorated career as an award-winning musician, singer, songwriter, and producer. His extensive portfolio includes collaborations with notable artists such as Piesie Esther, Ceccy Twum, Lady Prempeh, Obaapa Christy, SP Sarpong, Ohemaa Mercy, among others. His repertoire features hit songs like "Efata Wo," "Mpaebo," "Believe," "Ebe God," and many more.