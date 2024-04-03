'Asylum' was inspired by broken heart - Olive The Boy

Olive The Boy

Afrobeats musician Olive The Boy has revealed the emotional backstory behind his latest single ‘Asylum,’ revealing it predates his hit ‘Goodsin.’

In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3, the artist delves into the heartbreak that birthed the song, stemming from a past relationship. Despite not disclosing his ex-girlfriend's name, he shares the intense connection that inspired him to translate his emotions into music.



“I felt the need to express my emotions through songwriting because of the depth of my feelings for her. It was a way to both communicate with her and find solace within myself,” Olive The Boy said.

He reflected on the uncertainty surrounding his ex-girlfriend's whereabouts and occasional attempts to reconcile, showcasing the complexities of love and loss.



Despite the lingering emotions, Olive The Boy maintains a pragmatic outlook, stating, “There are plenty of opportunities out there,” when questioned about the possibility of rekindling the relationship.