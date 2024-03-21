Atimbila laments over his inability to read and write

Atimbila

Ghanaian musician Atimbila has voiced his sorrow over his lack of literacy skills, expressing regret that it has hindered his career development.

Atimbila, known for his musical talents, believes that possessing literacy skills would have been advantageous for his success in the industry.



However, due to circumstances beyond his control, he dropped out of school at an elementary level and has not had the opportunity for formal education since then.



Attributing his educational truncation to his father's opposition to his schooling, Atimbila disclosed that he was compelled to abandon his studies at Primary 3 and instead assist in tending to family animals.



Despite his age and current prominence in the music scene, Atimbila desires to return to school, recognizing the importance of literacy in his artistic growth.

"I wished I had some high level of education. I’m unhappy that I can’t read and write. If I get the opportunity, I’ll return to school. If they say sign, I can’t. It’s bad. I wish someone can help me, I shouldn’t be in this situation. I’m sad about my situation. If I get a teacher to teach me, I will be happy," Atimbila lamented during an interview on Breakfast Today on Dreamz FM.



In addition to his personal struggles, Atimbila also addressed the exploitation of his musical works, alleging that certain individuals are profiting from his creations online without compensating him.



Expressing his dissatisfaction with this exploitation, he vowed to take legal action against those responsible for what he considers a blatant disregard for his rights as an artist.