Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG) elects new board of directors

The new board aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and equity

On July 31, 2024, the Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG) elected a new board at the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology in Accra.

The board, comprising nine members—three each from authors, producers, and performers—is tasked with leading ARSOG for the next three years.



The new board members are Zakaria Abdullai, Samuel A. Nyamekye, Paul Adjei, Kaakyire K. Appiah, Michael K. Ola Ntiamoah, Nana Kofi Acheampong, Bill Asamoah, Kafui Dzivenu, and Jonas Mbawona.

They aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and equity in managing audiovisual rights and advocating for industry growth.



