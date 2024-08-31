Entertainment

Auntie Bee details her 6-year love journey with Bob Santo

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, known as Auntie Bee, reminisced about her six-year secret relationship with the late comic actor Bob Santo. Despite his romantic nature and their affair, Santo, who had two wives, never intended to marry her. Auntie Bee revealed that their relationship was kept discreet to avoid complications.



Source: Mynewsgh