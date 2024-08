Auntie Naa

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, known as Auntie Naa, announced a temporary break from her roles on Oyerapa Afutuo.

She will step away for an unspecified reason but plans to return in October.



During her absence, co-host Maame Frimponmaa Korankye will handle the show.

Rumors suggest she might visit Canada.



