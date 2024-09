Peter Leahy

Source: Ghanaweekend

Australian musician Peter Leahy has released a new track, “I See Fire,” featuring Ghanaian duo Keche and produced by Jo-Quaye.

The song has sparked a social media dance challenge with a GHC 1000 prize for the most engaged post.

Leahy, known for collaborations with Kelvyn Boy and Rachel Rose, will perform in Ghana in December 2024.



