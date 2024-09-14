Avoid 'salomey' if you don't want to be emotionally attached - Ladies advised

Prophet Moses Bennisan

Source: Pulseghana

Prophet Moses Bennisan discussed on Joy TV that women often become emotionally attached in relationships due to perceived investments, such as sexual activities and domestic chores.

Prophet Moses Bennisan discussed on Joy TV that women often become emotionally attached in relationships due to perceived investments, such as sexual activities and domestic chores. He advised women to avoid these actions to prevent emotional attachment and suggested that financial support should not be linked to relationship responsibilities before marriage.





Read full article