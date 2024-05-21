Ayebea BZ Darko wins best unscripted series at AMVC

Ayebea BZ Darko

Ghanaian filmmaker Ayebea BZ Darko clinched the prestigious Award for Best Unscripted Series at the recent African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVC) ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

Darko secured the accolade for her reality TV series titled "GH Queens," which aired on Akwaaba Magic, Show Max, and GH One TV.



Debuting in 2021, Season 1 of "GH Queens" was followed by Season 2 from 2022 to 2023, with Darko serving as the show's executive producer.



The series assembled a diverse ensemble of talented women, providing a platform for their unscripted narratives to resonate and be celebrated on a broad scale.



"GH Queens" has enraptured audiences both locally and internationally, stimulating dialogue and igniting inspiration among a new wave of entertainers in Ghana.

Darko's upbringing amidst Ghana's vibrant rhythms and cultural richness laid the foundation for her innate storytelling prowess. Her recognition underscores years of dedication to honing her craft and showcasing it to a global audience.



Prior to her venture with "GH Queens," Darko contributed to TV3, a prominent national television station in Ghana.



Her portfolio includes innovative projects such as "Dirty Rave" and "Afrochella," reflecting a commitment to portraying Ghanaian culture authentically while pushing creative boundaries.