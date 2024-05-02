Ayisi changes stage name from A.I. due to artificial intelligence confusion

Ayisi

Evergreen Artiste Ayisi, previously known as A.I., recently explained his decision to alter his stage name.

The Ghanaian musician clarified that the change stemmed from constant references to him as Artificial Intelligence.



Ayisi disclosed that he initially adopted the name A.I. as a nod to his initials, unaware of the ensuing confusion it would create. Correcting people's misconception became a regular occurrence for him.

To reclaim his identity, the artiste opted for the name Ayisi, symbolizing his commitment to crafting enduring music with lasting impact.



Support for Ayisi's choice has poured in from fans and peers alike, commending his empowerment and defiance against stereotypes. Excitement mounts for his upcoming projects under the new name, anticipating Ayisi's artistic growth and evolution.