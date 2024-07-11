Entertainment

Entertainment
Ayra Starr, Tems emerge most streamed Nigerian artistes in 2024 first half

Image 412 636x424.png The rankings highlight Nigerian music's growing global influence

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: vanguardngr

Spotify names Ayra Starr and Tems as top Nigerian artists globally, with Ayra Starr's "Santa" leading and Tems' "Love Me Jeje" third on the 2024 global impact list. The rankings highlight Nigerian music's growing global influence, celebrated by Spotify for its cultural resonance and widespread appeal beyond Nigeria.



Source: vanguardngr