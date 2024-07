Ayra Starr

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian artist Oyinkansola Aderigbigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, shared her admiration for Rihanna on the Capital Xtra podcast.

She praised Rihanna for pronouncing her Yoruba name correctly and expressed her excitement about meeting her idol.

The potential for a collaboration wasn't mentioned, but Ayra Starr's year has started strong with popular singles.



