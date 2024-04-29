Ayra Starr to join Chris Brown on US tour, says she is prepared for criticism

Ayra Starr

Source: BBC

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has said she is “prepared” for any criticism over her decision to open for US musician Chris Brown on his upcoming US tour.

Chris Brown’s violent assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 became one of the biggest news stories of that year.



Brown received five years’ probation and a community service order for the assault.



When asked if she is aware that she may be criticized for touring with Brown because of said assault, Starr told the BBC’s Focus on Africa podcast: “I’m prepared, I’m ready… I won’t respond, I’ll let people do their thing and I’m just going to work.”

“Rihanna is my queen but I try to, like, separate my work”.



Starr, who has rapidly become one of Africa’s most popular musicians, said Rihanna is her “number one” and she would like to collaborate with the Barbados-born icon “by God’s grace”.



Starr recently finished recording her second album, The Year I Turned 21.