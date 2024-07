Toke Makinwa hosts the Big Brother Naija Buzz for behind-the-scenes insights.

Big Brother Naija season 9 returns on July 28, offering a N100 million prize and an SUV to the winner.

The 71-day show will feature paired housemates and promises dramatic entertainment with surprises and themed challenges.



Viewers can win N1 million by predicting challenge winners.



