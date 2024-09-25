Baba Sadiq underrates Stonebowy's 'Jejereje'

Ghanaian music executive and aspiring Member of Parliament, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, known as Baba Sadiq, has responded to Stonebwoy’s newly released song “Jejereje.”

The track, which dropped less than 24 hours ago, has gained traction on social media, with fans sharing videos of themselves dancing to it.



In response to a fan's claim on Facebook that he listens to the song privately, Baba Sadiq firmly denied it, stating, “It’s not a ‘superior artistic product.’ I don’t listen to ‘noise.’”

His reaction underscores his disapproval of the track, setting a clear boundary regarding his musical preferences amidst the growing buzz around Stonebwoy's latest release.



