Ban on celebrity alcohol ads: FDA must find a way for us to sit and agree on the way forward – George Quaye

George Quaye, CEO of Image Bureau, criticized the FDA on TV3’s NewDay for banning celebrities from alcohol ads, calling it discriminatory.

He argued that his first exposure to alcohol was at home, not from ads.



Quaye urged the FDA to reconsider, emphasizing that popular figures have children who need protection.

The FDA's guideline, citing WHO policy, aims to prevent minors from alcoholism but faced legal challenge on grounds of discrimination.



Despite a Supreme Court ruling upholding FDA’s directive as reasonable and constitutional, debate continues on balancing public health and individual rights in advertising regulations.



