Banky W triumphs over fourth cancer surgery

Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W

Nigerian singer Olubankole Wellington, known as Banky W, has successfully undergone his fourth cancer surgery.

The 42-year-old shared the news on social media, receiving an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities.



Banky W expressed gratitude to his medical team and loved ones for their unwavering support.

He emphasized the importance of early detection and regular check-ups in the fight against cancer.



He shared his faith's role in his healing journey, offering encouragement to others facing challenges. Fans praised his bravery and resilience, applauding him for using his platform to inspire and promote cancer awareness.



