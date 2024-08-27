Entertainment

Bawumia hasn’t apologized for his failure – Rex Omar

Rex Omar12 Rex Omar

Tue, 27 Aug 2024

Veteran Highlife musician Rex Omar criticized NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for not apologizing to Ghanaians over unfulfilled promises.

Veteran Highlife musician Rex Omar criticized NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for not apologizing to Ghanaians over unfulfilled promises. Following the NPP’s 2024 manifesto launch, Omar condemned Bawumia’s lack of credibility and failure to deliver on promises like ultramodern theatres, questioning the seriousness of new pledges.



Source: Mynewsgh