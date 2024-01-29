Beauty queen wanted in Nigeria for alleged drug trafficking

Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye

Source: BBC

Nigerian authorities have declared an ex-beauty queen wanted over her alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Aderinoye Queen Christmas, also known as Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, is said to have escaped officers from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) when they raided her residence in Lagos last week.



In a statement, the agency said that the raid followed "credible" intelligence that the ex-beauty queen was involved in illicit substances.



"Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials include 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics," the statement added.

The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation.



She is yet to comment on the accusation.



Another suspect, who was returning from Brazil last week, was also arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport for ingesting 60 big wraps of cocaine, the agency said.