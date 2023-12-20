‘Been A Fool for You’: Amakye Dede’s ‘first collaboration’ is with Sarkodie, rapper can’t hold back joy

Sarkodie has landed a collaboration with Amakye Dede.

The song, Been A Fool for You, debuted on December 1, 2023. A live performance was, however, showcased at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Exhibition in Osu.



In a post on X, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the two-time BET winner celebrated Amakye Dede as a trans-generational icon whose “amazing music” he listened to from his days as “a toddler”.



Sarkodie noted it was “a great honour” to be on what, he recognised, was Amakye Dede’s first ever collaboration in a career which is more than three decades old.



“He was a global icon even before I was brought [in]to this world and he’s still an icon…



“[From] a toddler, listening to his amazing music [to] now being on the same song with him… [It] is a great honour [thankful emojis]

“He’s collaborated with no one and I happen to be the first!!



“Thank you Daddy [Amakye Dede]…



“We performed our new song ‘For for You’ at the #RapperholicExhibition,” Sarkodie, touted as the Landlord, wrote.



He attached a two-minute video showing Amakye Dede on a tour at his exhibition. The latter part of the video, revealed a wine and dine which included a live performance of their collaboration with a band.



In 2021, in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Daniel Amakye Dede hinted at a collaboration with Sarkodie.

“It’s a nice, beautiful, music which will be out soon,” the Akwadawesoa hitmaker remarked, recalling also that he had shared a stage with Sarkodie multiple times, locally and internationally.



According to Dede, he chose to work with Sarkodie because of his talent and character.



“He’s very good and very respectful so I chose to collaborate with him,” he said.



Hear Amakye Dede’s Been A Fool for You featuring Sarkodie below:



