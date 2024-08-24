Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Before the noise, there was Samini: The real architect of African dancehall

AB481FA4 3938 4A1F AB44 5DCDC3DEB102 711x424.jpeg Samini

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The term 'Afro' represents Africa, so it naturally follows that 'Afro-Dancehall' is synonymous with 'African Dancehall'.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live