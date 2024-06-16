Being an artist is a thankless career – M3nsa

M3nsa

Source: StarrFm

Renowned Ghanaian musician and producer M3nsa criticized the music industry, labeling it as thankless and lacking essential structures.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, he lamented the absence of support, forcing artists into entrepreneurial roles without adequate industry backing.



M3nsa emphasized the increasing cost and difficulty of making music, describing it as a time-consuming endeavor.

He announced his upcoming EP project titled 'FOLAH' (Fear Of Love And Happiness), aiming to address sensitive societal issues rather than conventional romantic themes.



M3nsa's candid remarks shed light on the challenges faced by artists navigating Ghana's music scene.



