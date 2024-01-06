Berla Mundi marries in plush private ceremony

Berla Mundi

Media General (TV3) presenter, Berla Mundi, made it into the social media trends Friday evening (January 5, 2024) when news broke that she had married.

Social media users lobbed words of congratulations and goodwill to her and her husband, David Tabi.



Initial reports said the ceremony held at an undisclosed location was a strictly by-invitation and had a "no phones allowed" rule hence the paucity of images and videos online.



It took a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a fellow presenter, Giovanni Caleb to let the public in on the development.



“Already excited about the goodness of the Lord this year 2024. Congratulations my Teshie Beyonce-Queen B! Bless your union,” his post read.



Berla becomes the first celebrity to get hitched this year.

