Berla Mundi to Host 66th Grammy’s African Nominee Brunch

Berla Mundi

Award-winning broadcaster Berla Mundi is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 66th Grammy’s African Nominee Brunch for the second consecutive year. The official side event of the 66th Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on February 3, 2024.

Last year's edition saw Berla Mundi taking the stage, engaging with notable figures like South Africa’s Nomcebo Zikode and Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni during the brunch. This year, organizers GUBA, spearheaded by Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, have revealed an exciting lineup of personalities set to grace the event, including Nigeria’s Davido, South African Amapiano sensation Musa Keys, and British-Ghanaian record producer Juls baby.



Expressing her enthusiasm, Berla Mundi shared her excitement on Instagram about reprising her role as the event's host. Responding to GUBA’s Instagram post announcing her as the host, she stated, “looking forward to this.” The announcement also included the participation of other distinguished Ghanaians such as EMY’s founder Kojo Soboh, rapper Gambo, and music producer Juls.

Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, expressed her confidence that the African Nominee Brunch, set to unfold at Spring Place, Beverly Hills, will be an "unforgettable experience" with Berla Mundi at the helm. As anticipation builds for the event, all eyes are on Berla Mundi as she prepares to guide attendees through what promises to be a remarkable celebration of African talent on the global stage.