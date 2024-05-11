Bessa Simons applauds Kofi Kinaata for consistently delivering meaningful songs

Bessa Simons

President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, commends Kofi Kinaata for his track record of producing meaningful music during the listening party for Kinaata’s latest EP on May 9, 2024, in Accra.

Simons emphasized the importance of young artists contributing substantive content to the industry, noting Kinaata's consistent delivery of such songs.



He praised the infusion of Highlife elements in Kinaata’s music, highlighting the authenticity and quality of the rhythms and instrumentation.

Simons expressed admiration for Kinaata’s use of live bass, a rarity in contemporary music production, hailing it as superb.



Kofi Kinaata’s debut EP, ‘Kofi oo Kofi’, released on May 10, 2024, features seven tracks exploring his personal experiences and lessons learned, initially slated for release on his birthday, April 15.