Women

The 2023 Best Countries for Women rankings highlight countries excelling in gender equality, income equality, safety, and progressiveness. Nearly 90% of global respondents supported equal rights for women, with Scandinavian countries leading in support, surpassing 95%. Sweden topped the list for the third year, followed by Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Finland. These countries have strong female political representation, progressive gender policies, and high social standards for women. Sweden, Norway, and Denmark particularly excel due to their long-standing gender equality efforts and women’s significant political presence.

