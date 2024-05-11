Best group of the year dropped as a competitive category - Charterhouse PRO

Robert Klah, PRO of Charterhouse

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will not include the Best Group of the Year category in its nominations list anymore, revealed Robert Klah, the Public Relations Officer for Charterhouse.

This decision stems from the category's declining competitiveness over the past few years.



The last time the Best Group of the Year award featured was in 2021, with Bethel Revival Choir clinching the title amidst stiff competition from groups like R2Bees, La Meme Gang, and DopeNation.



Interestingly, Bethel Revival Choir had previously made history as the first gospel group to win the award in 2020.



Despite the continued musical endeavors of groups like La Meme Gang, R2Bees, and DopeNation, they have failed to secure nominations in the Group of the Year category since 2021.



Robert Klah clarified in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz that the exclusion of the category was not intentional but a reflection of its diminished competitiveness.



He urged groups to explore other categories based on their performances within the year.

He emphasized that groups are still eligible for nomination in other competitive categories based on their musical achievements.



For instance, FRA, a group, received a nomination in the Best Highlife Artiste of the Year category.



Looking ahead, the TGMA promises an exciting event scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



The TGMA Xperience Concert, set for May 11 in Cape Coast, will feature performances by Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Nacee, and more.



This year's Artiste of the Year award contenders include Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy, among others, highlighting the fierce competition within the music industry.