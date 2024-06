Best tips for protecting your eyes from extended smartphone use

Phone Use

Smartphones, while essential, pose risks to eye health due to blue light, digital eye strain, and myopia. Tips to mitigate these effects include taking regular breaks, using blue light filters, adjusting screen brightness, maintaining proper viewing distance, blinking regularly, and scheduling regular eye exams.

