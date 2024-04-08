Beverly Afaglo urges creatives to diversify income through business investments

Beverley Afaglo

Actress Beverly Afaglo is advising fellow creatives to broaden their income streams by investing in businesses for financial stability during quieter periods in the industry.

Afaglo stresses that the growing number of individuals entering showbiz means actors may experience fewer work opportunities.



However, by delving into business ventures, they can secure consistent income.



She highlights Hollywood examples such as 50 Cent and Jay Z, who have thrived as business owners alongside their entertainment careers.



“My advice is to invest in business because after fame fades, people still look up to you. That's why you have to tap into this,” Afaglo advises.

She elaborates, citing 50 Cent's water brand and Jay Z's varied business ventures, emphasizing the need to invest for future financial security.



Afaglo emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurship for maintaining relevance beyond the spotlight, as well as providing financial security.



In line with her counsel, Beverly Afaglo recently launched the Traffic Shawarma franchise, confident that her loyal audience will support her ventures due to their trust in her credibility.



“I believe people trust my brand and whatever I bring into the system is legit,” she explains.