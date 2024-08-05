Beyond Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is a founding Father of Africa – Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana

Source: 3news

Media personality Abeiku Santana has weighed in on Ghana's founder debate, asserting that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is not only Ghana's founder but also a key figure in African history.

