Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Beyond Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is a founding Father of Africa – Abeiku Santana

Abei Santana Abeiku Santana

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Media personality Abeiku Santana has weighed in on Ghana's founder debate, asserting that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is not only Ghana's founder but also a key figure in African history.

Media personality Abeiku Santana has weighed in on Ghana's founder debate, asserting that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is not only Ghana's founder but also a key figure in African history. This follows President Akufo-Addo's comments suggesting that Ghana's independence was a collective effort, sparking nationwide discussions.



Read full article

Source: 3news