Big Akwes

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Big Akwes urged Ghana's movie industry to avoid regressing and focus on quality content. In a viral video, he thanked the SG Mall owner for investing in the industry and stressed the need for fair treatment of actors and high-quality productions to ensure successful investment and audience engagement.





