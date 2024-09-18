Bishop Ajagurajah reveals the only time men are vulnerable

Bishop Ajagurajah

Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, claims men are most vulnerable during sex and while bathing, as they remove protective cowries. He also advised against washing one's face before bathing and warned against letting clergy pray over heads covered with handkerchiefs, alleging it could harm individuals.





