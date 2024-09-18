Entertainment

Bishop Ajagurajah reveals the only time men are vulnerable

Image 134 Edited.png Bishop Ajagurajah

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, claims men are most vulnerable during sex and while bathing, as they remove protective cowries. He also advised against washing one's face before bathing and warned against letting clergy pray over heads covered with handkerchiefs, alleging it could harm individuals.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh