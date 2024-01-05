Black History Festival announces 2024 edition

The festival will be held from February 21

Source: TheAfricanDream Consultancy

Black History Festival has announced a 4-day event for its 2024 edition that will be holding from 21 February and will be open to people of African descent from all six regions of Africa, and the Americas.

The event will be held under the theme “The Africa we want in a global set-up – Rebuilding the Trans-Atlantic Trade ties for the socio-economic and cultural advancement of the peoples of Africa and the Americas,” at the Columbus Airport Marriot Hotel in Ohio, United States.



It is organised by the collaborative effort of the Bureau for International Development, Exchange and Commerce (BIDEC) and the Young Africa Media Center (formerly YALI TV). Other main collaborators include the African Union Mission to the USA, Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), ⁠One Voice Consortium, and the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce.



The festival will welcome speakers, panelists, moderators or delegates from across Africa, the Americas and the African Diaspora worldwide – targeting over 1,000 attendees.



The Black History Festival is dedicated to commemorating the enduring relationship between the governments, the private sector, industries, civil society, and the people of Africa, the Americas and the African Diaspora, through its influence of exchange programs between these key players.



According to the festival, the African Diaspora with over 350 million people is described as the largest country after China and India. It plays a very significant role in the overall development of the African continent for people of African descent. In the United States of America It is estimated that about 43 million people are of black heritage, representing 13% of the total population. Black History Festival believes these figures can represent a significant force for change if positively harnessed.

Expectations



The event is expected to represent the core interest of the socio-economic values of Africa, its bilateral partners and the African Diaspora (Global Africa) today.



The 2024 edition will consist of a pre-event mission trip to engage potential partners and stakeholders, call for exhibitions, vetting of exhibitors, running of the promotion for attendees and organization of the main event.



It has lined up events that include Innovation and Technology Day; Made in Africa Expo; History, Heritage and Culture Day; US-Africa Trade and Development Forum; African Entertainment and Networking Event; Tour of Columbus/ Ohio; Black History Makers Gala Night; and a concluding Thanksgiving Service.



According to the organisers, this edition is expected to exert both direct and indirect impact on the various stakeholders. The festival primarily seeks to reinforce and rediscover the long-standing connections, fostering collaboration and alignment of shared interests between Africa, the Americas and other bilateral partners with an emphasis on developing and promoting trade, development, cultural values and history.

The event at conclusion will set the tone for Africa and its Diaspora to connect the future for policy reforms, trade treaties, professional exchanges, tourism and more.



Attendees



The event will host Ambassadors of the African Union Member States to the United States, officials and representatives of the U.S. Government initiatives and funds directed towards African development, representatives of African Government trade agencies, investment and export, representatives of corporations from the US and Africa, US Exchange Alumni, representatives of the Diasporan Agencies, and the general public.



This initiative is targeting to reach at least 1000 physical participants and 100,000 to 1 million virtual viewers across the world.



Visit the following link to register: blackhistoryfestivals.com/register/