Connie Chiume

Source: BBC

Connie Chiume, a celebrated South African actress known for her roles in "Black Panther" and "The Lion King," has died at 72. She was recognized for her extensive work in South African TV and film, winning numerous awards. Chiume passed away in Johannesburg after a medical procedure.





