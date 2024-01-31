Black Sherif Nominated for 55th NAACP Awards

Black Sherif

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has been honored with a nomination for the best outstanding duo, group, or collaboration category at the prestigious 55th NAACP Awards. The event, slated for Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Black Sherif shares the spotlight with his collaborators, American rapper Bas from Dreamville, and Nigerian producer/singer Kel-P. Their collaboration on the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed film 'Creed III', directed by Michael B. Jordan, has garnered them this esteemed nomination.



The winners of the 55th NAACP Awards will be announced during a captivating two-hour live TV special airing on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on both BET and CBS networks.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President of Paramount Africa and Peer Lead at BET International, expressed pride in the African nominees, emphasizing the importance of highlighting black legacy and excellence in the global entertainment landscape.



The event boasts a lineup of African artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Asake, Libianca, Black Sherif, Lojay, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr, who have secured nominations in various music categories, underscoring the diversity and richness of African talent.