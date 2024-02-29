Black Sherif graces the runway for Off-White at Paris Fashion Week

Black Sherif on the runway

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif once again delves into the world of fashion, this time making a statement at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old musician took to the runway, showcasing the latest collection for Off-White, a renowned clothing brand founded in 2012 by the late American designer Virgil Abloh.



The unveiling of Off-White's 2024 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection on Thursday, February 29, witnessed Black Sherif strutting his style alongside other notable figures.



Among them was Prince Brefo, representing the Ghanaian fashion collective, Free The Youth, adding a touch of Ghana's creative flair to the global event.



Black Sherif's appearance at Paris Fashion Week marks his second foray into the fashion scene. Earlier this month, he captivated audiences at the 2024 London Fashion Week, modeling for Labrum London.