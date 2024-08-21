Black Sherif halts performance at UMAT after fans experience electric shock

Black Sherif

Source: 3news

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif halted his performance at the University of Mines and Technology after two fans were shocked by an electric current. Disturbed by the incident, he left the venue despite requests to continue.

