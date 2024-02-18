Black Sherif makes waves at London Fashion Week

Black Sherif on the runway

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif took center stage at the London Fashion Week on February 17, 2024, held at the prestigious Tate Britain art museum.

Styled by Labrum, a UK-based fashion designer, Black Sherif graced the runway, showcasing a fusion of West African heritage and contemporary style.



Labrum, renowned for its British African heritage, aims to illuminate the untold narratives of West Africa, bridging the cultural gap between the Western world and West African traditions.



The London Fashion Week February edition commemorates its 40th anniversary, running from February 16 to February 20, 2024.



Ekow Barnes, a Ghanaian fashion writer and creative producer, shared his excitement, stating, "Watching Blacko dominate the runway is just pure joy. His artistry shines bright, not just an artist but a fashion icon, and he’s gonna nail it!"





Black Sherif's foray into the fashion world comes as no surprise. Apart from his flourishing music career, Black Sherif has exhibited a distinctive fashion sense, unapologetically aligning with the ethos of his music. Whether through his music videos or red carpet appearances, his passion for fashion resonates.



Last year, Black Sherif unveiled his intention to enroll in a fashion school, expressing his determination to hone his skills in clothing design. In a tweet, he announced, "Need to get this album out and go back to school to learn how to make clothes."





