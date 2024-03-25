Black Sherif’s 'The Villain I Never Was' surpasses one billion streams milestone

Black Sherif

Black Sherif's inaugural album, 'The Villain I Never Was', has surged past the remarkable milestone of one billion streams.

This achievement spans across four prominent digital streaming platforms, comprising Spotify with 125 million streams, Boomplay boasting 341 million streams, YouTube clocking in at 102 million streams, and Audiomack amassing an impressive 441 million streams.



Released on October 6, 2022, just a year following the breakthrough success of ‘First Sermon,’ which catapulted the rapper into mainstream recognition, the 14-track debut album showcases Black Sherif's narrative prowess and genre-bending versatility. Seamlessly blending elements of Hip-hop, Pop, Hiplife, Reggae, and Highlife, the album encapsulates personal anecdotes with vibrant energy.

With this monumental achievement of 1 billion streams for his debut album, excluding Apple Music and other platforms, Black Sherif, the recipient of the 2023 BET Award, etches his name in history as the first Ghanaian artist to attain such a feat.



Among the 14 tracks on 'The Villain I Never Was,' each a hit in its own right, notable mentions include 'Oil In My Head,' '45,' 'Konongo Zongo,' 'Soja,' 'Kwaku the Traveller,' and the electrifying 'Second Sermon Remix.'