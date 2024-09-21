Blakk Rasta, Stonebowy, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, others set for Nkrumah Fest in Nkroful

The chiefs and people of Ellembele are set to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with 'Nkrumah fest' in Nkroful.

The event will kick off today, September 21, with a special lecture and documentary presented by renowned broadcaster Blakk Rasta.



This evening gathering aims to reflect on the profound impact of Nkrumah's vision for Ghana.



Tomorrow, the festivities will continue with an electrifying concert featuring performances from popular artists, including Blakk Rasta and the herbalist band, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, and Mayweather.



The concert promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture and unity, bringing together both locals and visitors.

Blakk Rasta, known for his engaging talks, will address the public on the significance of Nkrumah's contributions to Ghana's independence and development.



The documentary will provide insights into Nkrumah's life and his enduring influence on the nation.



As the community gathers for this significant event to commemorate the birth of Kwame Nkrumah, the celebration of his legacy will serve to inspire future generations, highlighting the importance of unity and progress in Ghana's socio-political landscape.



Read full article