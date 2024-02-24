Blakk Rasta hosts exclusive album listening party for 'Salaga Soljah'

Blakk Rasta

Renowned media personality and reggae artiste Blakk Rasta held an exclusive album listening party for his latest masterpiece, 'Salaga Soljah'.

The event, hosted at La Palm Beach Hotel, provided a great platform for enthusiasts and industry insiders to delve into the soul-stirring depths of Blakk Rasta's 20-track album.



With each track, Blakk Rasta provided profound insights and anecdotes, offering a glimpse into the creative process that birthed 'Salaga Soljah.'



Renowned media personalities, including the venerable Kafui Dey, Black Santino graced the occasion, lending their support to Blakk Rasta's.

'Salaga Soljah' stands as a testament to Blakk Rasta's unwavering commitment to musical excellence and social commentary.



'Salaga Soljah' promises to leave an indelible mark on Ghana's musical landscape, elevating the genre to new heights of relevance and resonance.