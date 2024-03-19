Blame 'dumsor' on illegal connections - Mr. Logic to Ghanaians

Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic, has offered his insights into the recent spate of power outages in Ghana, attributing the problem to widespread electricity theft rather than infrastructure deficiencies.

During a discussion on United Showbiz, Mr. Logic highlighted what he views as the underlying cause of the country's energy challenges.



He pointed to the rampant occurrence of 'electricity thefts' within the system as a significant contributor to the nation's power woes, asserting that the extent of illicit electricity consumption surpasses legitimate usage, further straining the country's power grid.

Using a vivid analogy, Mr. Logic likened the situation to a scenario where a woman cooks 15 pieces of meat for 15 children, but one child steals ten pieces, leaving only five for the remaining 14 children.



"When my lights go off, I check if it’s coming from the ECG or it’s my prepaid meter. I am not bothered. As for the power outages (dumsor), we will all experience it, but we have to be responsible citizens," Mr. Logic emphasized, urging collective action in addressing the issue.