Bola Ray forgives Funny Face on his birthday; accept to work with him again

Media personality and entrepreneur, Bola Ray, has extended forgiveness to comedian and actor Funny Face for his past outbursts, opening doors for potential collaboration once again.

In a video shared on his Instagram page in October 2021, Funny Face, also known as Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, directed insults towards influential personalities including Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Group of Companies, ex-footballer Emmanuel Adebayor, and CEO of EIB Network Group, Bola Ray.



Among his reasons for targeting Bola Ray was his discontent over being sacked from Kasapa FM, compounded by personal struggles with depression and relationship issues.



However, in a recent video posted by Funny Face on X, Bola Ray expressed his forgiveness and willingness to reconcile, stating, "Yes, I was hurt and disappointed, but I also knew that there was a Face and that you will get out of it. All shall pass. Why not? Jesus Christ forgave all of us so who are we mere mortals to not forgive."





Aoh @bolarayofficial Today I will sleep ????.. GOD bless you soo much ONUA .. am proud of you !! And I will make you proud again soon ❤️????????????️ .. #SWAAGONPAPA #CHILDRENPRESIDENT #KASOAVANDAMME #NOBAGAWAYA pic.twitter.com/h28yIMFIWo