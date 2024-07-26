Menu ›
Boomplay’s Playlist of Top 10 New Generation Artists in Ghana who are leveraging the power of PR to promote their brand – [LISTEN]
Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Global Media Alliance and Boomplay have teamed up to create a playlist featuring Ghanaian artists to celebrate World PR Day.
The playlist highlights emerging talents using public relations to boost their music brands.
This initiative underscores the growing role of PR in advancing artists’ global presence.
