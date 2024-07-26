Entertainment

Boomplay’s Playlist of Top 10 New Generation Artists in Ghana who are leveraging the power of PR to promote their brand – [LISTEN]

Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 5.png This initiative underscores the growing role of PR in advancing artists’ global presence

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Global Media Alliance and Boomplay have teamed up to create a playlist featuring Ghanaian artists to celebrate World PR Day.

The playlist highlights emerging talents using public relations to boost their music brands.

This initiative underscores the growing role of PR in advancing artists’ global presence.

Source: Mynewsgh