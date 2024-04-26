Bridesmaid choices will reveal your wife's Character - Musician advises men

Erigga

Nigerian rapper Erigga, also known as Erhiga Agarivbie, offers insight for men to gauge their wives' character through their choice of bridesmaids.

Erigga suggests that the quality of bridesmaids at weddings reflects the lifestyle of the bride.



He emphasizes that the behavior, dressing style, and other traits of bridesmaids often mirror those of the wife herself.



Erigga bluntly states that "wayward looking" bridesmaids may signify a "wayward wife," indicating a correlation between the two.



In his perspective, he asserts, "You can tell if your wife has been involved in questionable activities from the behavior of her bridesmaids."

This advice follows public criticism of bridesmaids for their attire at a recent wedding.



