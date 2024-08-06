Bringing Mahama back will only deepen Ghana’s woes – David Osei

Prince David Osei

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Prince David Osei urges Ghanaians to critically consider their 2024 election choices, warning that electing John Dramani Mahama could worsen the country’s issues.

