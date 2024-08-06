Entertainment

Bringing Mahama back will only deepen Ghana’s woes – David Osei

IMG 20240806 121537 Prince David Osei

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Prince David Osei urges Ghanaians to critically consider their 2024 election choices, warning that electing John Dramani Mahama could worsen the country’s issues. He advocates for supporting leaders like Dr. Bawumia who inspire progress and contribute to Ghana’s growth and improvement.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh