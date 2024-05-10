British Comedian Fats Timbo engaged to photographer boyfriend after 4-year dating

Fats Timbo with her husband to be

Popular British comedian and content creator, Fatima Timbo, also known as Fats Timbo, is now engaged.

Timbo said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend, Alan, a respected professional photographer.



Sharing the heartwarming moment on social media, the 27-year-old comedian gave fans a glimpse of the romantic proposal.



In a video, Alan can be seen embracing Timbo before dropping to one knee with a ring, which she happily accepted.



Expressing her joy, Timbo revealed their four-year journey together and praised Alan for transforming her life positively.

"Alan proposed! And I said yes!!! From the day we met, I knew you were my person. Over the last 4 years, you have changed my life for the better. I can’t wait to be your wife," she wrote alongside the video.



