British Comedian Fats Timbo engaged to photographer boyfriend after 4-year dating

IMG 20240509 235706 Fats Timbo with her husband to be

Fri, 10 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular British comedian and content creator, Fatima Timbo, also known as Fats Timbo, is now engaged.

Timbo said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend, Alan, a respected professional photographer.

Sharing the heartwarming moment on social media, the 27-year-old comedian gave fans a glimpse of the romantic proposal.

In a video, Alan can be seen embracing Timbo before dropping to one knee with a ring, which she happily accepted.

Expressing her joy, Timbo revealed their four-year journey together and praised Alan for transforming her life positively.

"Alan proposed! And I said yes!!! From the day we met, I knew you were my person. Over the last 4 years, you have changed my life for the better. I can’t wait to be your wife," she wrote alongside the video.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live