Broda Sammy blames his exclusion from Ghana music awards on Nacee

Broda Sammy and Nacee

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy has voiced strong doubts about ever receiving a nomination for the Ghana Music Awards, citing a perceived rivalry with fellow artist Nana Osei, known as Nacee, who he claims holds influential roles within the awards board.

In an interview with Seancity TV, Broda Sammy expressed his belief that Nacee's presence on the awards board directly impacts his chances of recognition, stating, "I know I will never win an accolade at the Ghana Music Awards unless Nacee dies."



He further explained that nominations and accolades tend to favor artists associated with Nacee's work, which he believes puts him at a disadvantage.



The gospel artist emphasized that while he harbors no personal animosity towards Nacee, he firmly believes that the latter's influence within the awards scheme affects the nomination process, asserting that "if your song is not affiliated with him, you will never get a nomination."



Meanwhile, concerns have been raised by several artists who were overlooked in the nominations for the 2024 TGMA event, prompting criticism of the outfit and its nomination procedures.



Broda Sammy's frustration with Nacee was further highlighted when he recounted an incident on social media where Nacee allegedly refused to promote his version of the 'Aseda' challenge. This tension spilled over into a public event where Broda Sammy noticeably remained seated while Nacee performed, a gesture that attracted attention and speculation from the public.

A viral video capturing the moment showed Broda Sammy sitting with a displeased expression during Nacee's performance, fueling discussions about the perceived rift between the two artists.



Broda Sammy previously voiced feelings of being sidelined by Nacee, underscoring a deeper rift between the gospel musicians that appears to extend beyond personal disagreements into the professional sphere.



