‘Broke’ men forced to settle for women they don’t love – Entertainment pundit

Gayobi Achawa

Source: Mynewsgh

Entertainment pundit Gayobi Achawa claims that financial constraints force many men to settle for women they don’t love, as they cannot afford their ideal partners. On GhOne’s Toast, she suggested that men often choose partners based on current financial situations and might seek different relationships once their financial status improves.





