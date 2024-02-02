Brother Sammy plans club show to spread the gospel

Brother Sammy

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has revealed his intention to host a show in a club, aiming to share the message of Christ in unconventional spaces.

In an interview on Joy Prime, the gospel artist expressed his conviction that clubs can provide a fertile ground for soul-winning, even though he personally refrains from clubbing.



"I don't frequent clubs, but I see no harm in doing so. I envision organizing a show in a club someday. I've always harbored this dream and I often mention it during interviews," Brother Sammy said.



Addressing perceptions of being controversial, the gospel singer attributed it to his commitment to truth.

"I am not intentionally controversial; I simply speak the truth. I don't say things just to gain attention," he clarified.



Brother Sammy, based in Kumasi, is widely known for his captivating live worship performances.